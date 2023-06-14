CLINTON — John Carlin and Helen Jennings were top winners recently in Boat Club Bridge with a score of 5,350. Second place went to Elaine Fishwild and Pat Miller, 4,470; third place, Carol Hill and Geneene Pals, 4,110; fourth place, Doni Decker and Jim Carey, 3,860; fifth place, Judy and Don Doughty, 3,780; sixth place, Merry Iverson and Kasu Rickertsen, 3,350; and seventh place, Cindy Kaim and Dan Dawson, 3,000.
The group will meet Friday, July 7, at Jenny's Diner.
