CLINTON - Mary Duhr and Kasu Rickertsen were top Boat Club Bridge winners recently with a score of 5,470.
Second place was Helen Jennings and John Carlin, 4,730; third place, Carol Hill and Geneene Pals, 4,700; fourth, place Linda Roling and Linda Foster, 4,040; fifth place, Maurita Marx and LuAnn Farrell, 3,570; sixth place, Marion Gerdt and Janice Wheelock, 3,400; seventh place, Penny and Dwight Royer, 3,100; and eighth place was awarded to Pat Miller and Elaine Fishwild, 2,940.
The group will meet Friday, April 1, at Jenny's Diner.
