CLINTON - Judy and Don Doughty were top Boat Club Bridge winners recently with a score of 4,060.
Second place went to Janice Wheelock and Marion Goerdt, 3,820; third, Cindy Kaim and Dan Dawson, 3,650; fourth, Bob and Bruce Reber, 3,590; fifth, Carolyn Livingston and Becky Campbell, 3,090; sixth, Odelia Schrunk and Norma McConnell, 3,000; and placing seventh were Geneene Pals and Linda Foster 2,780.
The group will meet Friday, May 20, and Jenny's Diner.
