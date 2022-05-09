CLINTON - Judy and Don Doughty were top Boat Club Bridge winners recently with a score of 4,060.

Second place went to Janice Wheelock and Marion Goerdt, 3,820; third, Cindy Kaim and Dan Dawson, 3,650; fourth, Bob and Bruce Reber, 3,590; fifth, Carolyn Livingston and Becky Campbell, 3,090; sixth, Odelia Schrunk and Norma McConnell, 3,000; and placing seventh were Geneene Pals and Linda Foster 2,780.

The group will meet Friday, May 20, and Jenny's Diner.

