CLINTON - Judy and Don Doughty were top Boat Club Bridge winners recently with a score of 4,880.

Second place went to Peg Wolf and John Carlin, 4,090; third, Kasu Rickertsen and Merry Iverson, 3,930;  fourth, Emily Delaney and Sherry Marlowe, 3,870; fifth, Paula Schares and Helen Jennings, 3,690; sixth, JoAnn Burmeister and Jan Wede, 3,570; and Marion Goerdt and Jancie Wheelock placed seventh with a score of 3,070.

Peg Wolf and John Carlin bid and made a Grand Slam. The group will meet Aug. 5 at Jenny's Diner.

