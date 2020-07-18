SABULA – Dennis and Linda Boehde of rural Sabula are celebrating their 50th anniversary. The former Linda Hook and Dennis Boehde were married on July 24, 1970 in Morrison, Illinois. They are the parents of Angie (Doug) Roling, Scott (Kelly) Boehde, and Nicole (Adam) Harmer. Dennis and Linda are the proud grandparents of Whitney Cassaday, Jordan Boehde, Derek, Andrew and Aaron Roling and Kennedy Harmer. Their children are hosting a card shower to celebrate. Friends and family are welcome to send their congrats to: Dennis and Linda Boehde, 973 545th Avenue, Sabula, IA 52070.
Boehdes' 50th anniversary is July 24
Tags
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Helenea M. Graves age 41, of Clinton, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Juliann "Julie" Davis, age 65 of Fulton, died Wednesday, July 15th. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting. Her obituary will be online at www.papefh.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Iowa governor overrides schools, requires in-person classes
- Nostalgia brings The Frontier back to life
- Police ask for public's help in homicide investigation
- Ticket purchased in Clinton wins $500,000
- Police chief recognizes nurse for saving a life
- RETURN TO LEARN: Clinton schools' classroom plans will be released Thursday
- Search for Davenport girl shifts to Clinton County
- Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks
- Prep Report: River Hawks move on to regional semifinal
- Clinton police investigate Monday homicide
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.