CLINTON — A book discussion group will meet at Unity Center of Clinton, 562 Fifth Ave. South, this summer.
The group will meet Thursdays in June and July from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch or snack, if you wish.
The book to be read and discussed is Robert Brumet's "Finding Yourself in Transition: Using Life's Changes for Spiritual Awakening".
For more information, contact Linda at (563) 249-1783 or lindastrem@yahoo.com.
