CLINTON — Stacy Borgeson of Grow Clinton was one of 91 economic development professionals to attend the Heartland Economic Development Course from April 25-29 in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Heartland attendees receive fundamental economic development training on topics ranging from business, retention and expansion, workforce development, real estate, and entrepreneurship to marketing, finance, ethics, and managing economic development organizations.
“I am thankful for the chance to participate in Heartland 2022," said Borgeson. "Attending these courses provides me the opportunity and exposure to a great wealth of knowledge and networking connections that will be valuable resources for the future.”
The 2022 HEDC class included representatives from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Illinois, trained by nationally recognized faculty from within the economic development profession. HEDC is coordinated by the Institute for Decision Making at the University of Northern Iowa and is accredited by the International Economic Development Council.
“Heartland students experience a variety of presentations, best practices, and networking opportunities that they can apply back in their own organizations and communities,” says Allen Kunkle, HEDC board chair. “Heartland provides a solid foundation upon which each developer can build their base of knowledge and experience.”
The Heartland Economic Development Course is a partnership of the Kansas Economic Development Alliance, Professional Developers of Iowa, Missouri Economic Development Council, Nebraska Economic Developers Association, Select Oklahoma, and the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
