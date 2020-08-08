CLINTON – Chuck and Jackie Bousman of Clinton celebrated their 50th anniversary Aug. 7. Cards may be sent to them at 2610 Harts Mill Road, Clinton, IA 52732. They will celebrate at a later date with a trip to the Pacific Northwest.
The former Jacqueline Babcock and Chuck Bousman were married August 7, 1970 in Camanche, Iowa. They are the parents of 1 daughter, Melissa Bousman (Jude). They have 3 grandsons, Zach, Andrew and Nick, and one great-grandchild, Kale Symphoni. He is owner of Chuck Bousman Concrete. She is the bookkeeper for their business.
