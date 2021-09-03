CLINTON —A major fundraiser for Animal Birth Control, the Bow Wow Luau, is slated for Labor Day.
Clinton Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with Animal Birth Control, is having the annual Bow Wow Luau on Monday, according to a press release from Animal Birth Control Board Member and Business Manager Pam Wisor.
The event is slated from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Pool. Admission to the event is $10 per dog or $15 per family, with a maximum of two dogs per family. Humans are admitted free but all humans intending to swim must be accompanied by a dog.
In addition to the opportunity for community members to swim with their dog, there will be various special prizes available that were donated by various sponsors. There will be dog accessories, a fresh frozen meat bundle, gift cards of various amounts, jewelry, a collapsible utility cart and an authentic NASCAR jacket from Stewart-Haas Racing. Ticket prices for prizes will range from $1 each or six tickets for $5 to $5 each or three tickets for $10. Individuals do not need to be present to win a prize.
COVID-19 has had an impact on Animal Birth Control's ability to have in-person fundraisers, according to the press release. This has limited Animal Birth Control's ability to help those in need of services, the release states. Since 1986, Animal Birth Control has spent over $1 million by assisting more than 12,000 low and fixed income clients with reduced costs for altering their companion animals, with funds acquired from donations and fundraisers.
