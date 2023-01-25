CLINTON — Quad City Arts continues its 49th season of professional performing arts residencies for the 2022-2023 school year with the Visiting Artist Series at Clinton Community College, one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
The Broken Box Mime Theater will perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 8. The event will be held at the CCC Technology Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive, Clinton.
Broken Box Mime Theater, or BKBX, is a contemporary physical theater company that tells original stories beyond language barrier. Their narratives range from realistic to metaphorical, heart-wrenching to hilarious, held together by a dedication to the empowered imagination and the collective artistic voice of the diverse company.
Based in NYC and founded in 2011, BXBX is reimagining the medium for contemporary audiences, redefining mime through the lens of American theater.
Residencies will continue through May 2023 and will focus on presenting outreach engagements in schools and community sites in and around the Quad-Cities. The upcoming Visiting Artists Series are free performing ensembles/artists in Clinton, providing performing arts experiences in area schools and for community audiences.
Italian folk group Alla Boara will perform March 1 at 6 p.m.
Alla Boara seeks to bring recognition and new life to Italy’s diverse history of regional folk music. Their modern arrangements of near-extinct folk songs are variously surprising, playful, mournful, tender, and bewitching. Alla Boara’s dynamic work aims to inspire audiences of all ethnic heritages to treasure their musical roots and consider historical songs’ contemporary cultural relevance.
For more information on upcoming events, visit the calendar at https://www.quadcityarts.com/events.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.