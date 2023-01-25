WHEATLAND — Calamus-Wheatland School District residents will be tasked to either approve or deny a $7 million bond to fund projects across the district in March.
A Feb. 1 public meeting will be held to help residents understand what the bond will pay for, if approved. Interested residents can meet at the High School Activity Center in Wheatland that evening at 6 p.m. There, Emergent Architects will answer questions and explain the project.
On the table is a sizable addition at Cal-Wheat High School that would include room for technical classes and a new ag classroom space, a bevy of security and aesthetic upgrades at both school buildings, renovated classroom spaces and a new athletic complex including a track and football field in Wheatland.
A facilities committee made up of volunteers from both communities created a list of district needs, many of which are included in the proposed referendum.
