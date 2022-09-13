CLINTON — The Clinton High School Hall of Honor Committee is opening the window for the 2023 CHS Hall of Honor class nominations. The nomination window is now through Nov. 1, 2022.
The mission of the Clinton High School Alumni Hall of Honor has been established to recognize those who attended Clinton High School and have distinguished themselves in their careers, communities and personal lives. These individuals are held up to Clinton students as examples of citizenship and success.
Here are the members of the first three induction classes and the areas they qualified in:
• Joan Beck, Professional Career Achievements
• Herbert Burkert, Distinguished Military Service
• William Conner, Distinguished Military Service
• Larry Davis, The Arts
• Denise Dudley, Professional Career Achievements
• Roberta Fenlon, Professional Career Achievements
• Sandra Fullerton Joireman, Humanitarian Service
• Wes Golden, Distinguished Military Service
• Andy Grotelueschen, The Arts
• Lulu Johnson, Accomplishments in Academic Fields
• Krista Voda Kelley, Professional Career Achievements
• Kyle Ketelsen, The Arts
• Fred Luthans, Accomplishments in Academic Fields
• Jeanette Petersen, Community Service
• Duke Slater, Professional Career Accomplishments
• Addison Killean Stark, Accomplishments in Academic Fields
• Charles Toney, Humanitarian Service
Nominations from the last two years are still active and will be considered. However, the committee would like new nominations to consider, as well. Nomination forms can be found on the district website at https://www.clinton.k12.ia.us/district
