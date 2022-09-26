CAMANCHE - The Camanche City Wide Garage Sales will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The list of sale locations are available at Clinton National Bank, Citizens First Bank, 1st Gateway Credit Union, Kwik Star, Casey's, Dollar General, Food Pride, City Hall and the Public Library all in Camanche and also available at www.stmarkssumccamanche.com. St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 808 3rd St., will be serving lunch both days. Carryouts will be available.
