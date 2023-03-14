Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 9:19 pm
CAMANCHE — The Friends of Camanche Public Library Book Sale will be March 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Camanche Public Library is at 102 12th Ave.
For more information, call 259-1106
