CAMANCHE — Camanche Middle School students honored with end-of-year awards include:

Fifth Grade PRIDE, Ella Shepard

Fifth Grade Student of the Month, Josilynn Herch

Sixth Grade PRIDE, Eva Vogel

Sixth Grade Student of the Month, Bobby Evers

Seventh Grade PRIDE, Ayden Kastel

Eighth Grade Overall PRIDE, Hannah Robinson

Eighth Grade Literacy, Miley Duritza

Eighth Grade Math, Yueteng Yu

Eighth Grade Science, Matthew Dunlay

Eighth Grade Social Studies, Frank Reuter

Band Award, Nick Graham

Choir Awards: Fifth, Olivia Steines; Sixth, Jace Jenkins; Seventh, Ethan Carter; and Eighth, Shyanna Bogle.

Student Council: Madison DeWitt-Sprout, Miley Duritza, Kylee Kooi, Callie Linville, Cianna Newman, Frank Rueter, Charlie Sager, Jacee Siefken, Mason Skoff, Randy Spensley, Zoie Vogel, Ian Witt and Grace Wruck

