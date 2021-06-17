CAMANCHE — Camanche Middle School students honored with end-of-year awards include:
Fifth Grade PRIDE, Ella Shepard
Fifth Grade Student of the Month, Josilynn Herch
Sixth Grade PRIDE, Eva Vogel
Sixth Grade Student of the Month, Bobby Evers
Seventh Grade PRIDE, Ayden Kastel
Eighth Grade Overall PRIDE, Hannah Robinson
Eighth Grade Literacy, Miley Duritza
Eighth Grade Math, Yueteng Yu
Eighth Grade Science, Matthew Dunlay
Eighth Grade Social Studies, Frank Reuter
Band Award, Nick Graham
Choir Awards: Fifth, Olivia Steines; Sixth, Jace Jenkins; Seventh, Ethan Carter; and Eighth, Shyanna Bogle.
Student Council: Madison DeWitt-Sprout, Miley Duritza, Kylee Kooi, Callie Linville, Cianna Newman, Frank Rueter, Charlie Sager, Jacee Siefken, Mason Skoff, Randy Spensley, Zoie Vogel, Ian Witt and Grace Wruck
