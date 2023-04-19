CLINTON - Canadian pianist Lorraine Min returns to perform with Clinton Symphony Orchestra in concert on Saturday. She played a concerto with the orchestra in 2019 and this time will perform the Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
Min has dazzled audiences internationally with her poetic artistry and brilliant virtuosity. She was cited by the New York Times for her “impeccable phrase-shaping and crystalline sound.” She has performed extensively throughout Canada and the US, in Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Switzerland, Australia, India, and South America. She earned her master's and doctoral degrees from the Juillard School. She has caught the attention of local Symphony patron Eugene Belz, who has extended a grant to cover her concert fees and expenses.
Min is a registered Steinway Artist. As such, the Steinway Piano Company and their area dealer will provide a 9-foot Steinway grand piano for the performance, at no cost to the Symphony.
Symphony conductor Brian Dollinger has chosen the evening’s program as a progression to the Piano Concerto, opening with the overture to Joseph Haydn’s opera “L’isola Disabitatta,” (The Uninhabited Island), followed by one of Brahms’ early works for orchestra, “Variations on a theme of Joseph Haydn.” The piano concerto began as an early attempt by the composer to write a symphony.
The concert will mark the end of Clinton Symphony’s 69th indoor concert season. Next for the orchestra is the annual free outdoor pops concert in Clinton’s Riverview Bandshell on June 4.
Tickets for Saturday’s concert are available at the door. Adult admission is $20, and all students are admitted free of charge. In addition, an adult accompanying a student may qualify for half-price admission.
Program notes and additional information for the Symphony are available online at www.clintonsymphony.org.
