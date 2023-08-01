MOUNT CARROLL, Iii. — U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Skiles has announced that Carroll County is authorized for emergency haying or grazing use of Conservation Reserve Program acres for farms physically located in Carroll County.
Counties are automatically approved for CRP emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U. S. Drought Monitor for one week and are outside of the primary nesting season of April 15 through Aug. 1.
A CRP participant must receive approval for emergency haying or grazing from the county office before any action is taken. The emergency haying or grazing authorizations begin on Aug. 2 and end Sept. 30.
CRP participants are eligible to seek approval for either emergency haying or emergency grazing but cannot do both on the same acres.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday and eligibility is on a county-by-county basis.
“Eligible producers who are interested in emergency haying or grazing of CRP must request approval before haying or grazing eligible acreage and must obtain a modified conservation plan from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) that includes haying and grazing provisions,” said Skiles. “Current provisions allow landowners and producers approved by the local FSA office for haying or grazing to begin no sooner than Aug. 2, 2023.”
There will be no CRP annual rental payment reduction for 2023 emergency haying and grazing authorizations.
CRP participants in counties not eligible for Emergency Haying and Grazing are eligible for Non-Emergency Haying and Grazing starting Aug. 2. CRP participants should check with their local FSA office before any haying or grazing is started.
For more information or to request approval for emergency haying or grazing use of CRP acres, contact the Carroll County FSA Office at (815) 244-8732, Ext. 2, or stop in the office.
