CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Nursing Club and Living Peace 365 will host a blood drive with ImpactLife on Oct. 20.
Those giving blood between Sept. 12 and Nov. 13 will get a voucher for a blood type mug or a gift card.
People can donate blood from 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodcenter.org, using group code 2235. Masks and appointments are required. Please eat before donating blood. Photo identification is required.
Someone needs blood every 2 seconds. About 1 in every 7 patients require a blood transfusion while in the hospital. More than 4.5 million people need blood transfusions each year. One pint of blood can save up to three lives; 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood but less than 10% actually donate.
For more information, contact Sarah Lassen or Kara Spooner at (563) 244-7001.
