CLINTON — Clinton County Development Association grant applications for the fall 2023 grant round are now available. Grant applications are online and can be found at the Clinton County Development Association’s website at http://www.clintoncountydevelopment.org.
The maximum amount that can be requested is $75,000. Fall grants are awarded with the goal of accomplishing economic, civic or community development within Clinton County. The 2023 total allocation for fall grants is $450,000. Applicants may apply for no more than $75,000 and must show a 25% match.
In determining whether an organization meets the matching funds requirement, in-kind contributions of labor or land toward the specific grant shall not qualify toward the 25%. In-kind material contributions will qualify.
In order to be considered, an organization cannot have more than two open CCDA grants at the time the application is due, which is Aug. 9 for the fall 2023 grant round.
You can begin a grant application online, save it and return to complete it later. All applications must be submitted online by the deadline of Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Central Time. The fall grants will be awarded in November.
For help with the online grant process or any questions, contact CCDA Administrative Agent Jennifer Gutierrez at 242-5702 or by email at admin@clintoncountydevelopment.org.
