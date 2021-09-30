STERLING, ILL. — In appreciation of all healthcare food service workers, CGH Medical Center will celebrate National Healthcare Food Service Workers Week from Oct. 3 to 9. The event is held annually to recognize and highlight the hard work and commitment from food and nutrition professionals within healthcare.
“This has been a particularly challenging year for those working in the food service industry nationwide,” said Kerensa Pink, director of Food and Nutrition Services, “so honoring our food service employees is especially important right now. Thank you to our Dietary staff for all of your hard work and dedication.”
In October 1989, President George Bush announced the first annual “National Health Care Food Service Week” to observe the contributions of professionals in the health care food service industry. The week of observation, October 3-9, reaches out to professionals such as chefs, dietitians, and food service staff who not only keep waistlines in check but provide delicious and healthy meals to health care facility patients and staff.
Healthcare food service workers provide an important role in the day-to-day operation of a medical facility. They cater meetings, provide take-out orders for staff and visitors, and prepare healthy meals for patients of all backgrounds and health needs. Their work behind the scenes is also important. They manage the extensive inventory of food for hundreds and thousands of meals. The Dietary team also maintains the kitchens, cafeterias, and coffee shop.
CGH Medical Center employs over 50 employees in the Food and Nutrition Services/Dietary Department, with a variety of educational backgrounds and specialty certifications. The years of experience range from high school students to over 40 years.
CGH is currently taking applications for a variety of positions. For more information, visit www.cghmc.com and click on employment.
