“The conditions in your community are perfectly suited to sustain your problems.”
This quote from Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America encourages communities to look at the environments in which problems are occurring to better understand them.
The Area Substance Abuse Council is partnering with law enforcement, housing officials, and communities to address the environments where drug use, crime, and violence are taking place. Changing parts of the environment could help reduce these issues and improve the safety and livability of areas across Clinton County.
According to local law enforcement data, there were over 100 methamphetamine-related incidents throughout Clinton County in 2020. Community members have also expressed concern over property crime that seem to go hand-in-hand with drug-related activity in certain areas.
Rich Foley, Code Enforcement Officer with Building and Neighborhood Services, and Tammy Johnson, Code Enforcement Officer with the Clinton Police Department, say drug-related activity is a major issue at rental and abandoned properties throughout the city of Clinton.
As of February 2021, Building and Neighborhood Services reported 190 abandoned houses in the city of Clinton. There were also over 200 nuisance complaints requesting properties to be secured in 2020. Abandoned properties can become a haven for drug use and related crime. Securing these properties can help to deter unwanted activity and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.
“We check all of our vacant homes quite regularly. We’re finding needles, drug paraphernalia, and drugs,” Johnson says. Building and Neighborhood Services works closely with the Clinton Police Department, who estimates they get at least one trespassing call a day to these types of houses leading to 20-30 hours per month spent on these calls. Foley says they then have police officers spend additional time checking the property to ensure that entry is not re-gained.
In addition to securing these properties, there are efforts to provide information and resources to individuals they come into contact with. Foley says they partner with the police department, ASAC, the YWCA Empowerment Center, and others to try to connect people with needed services, such as assistance with finding appropriate housing or connecting to substance use and mental health treatment. The Crime Free Housing program also aims to educate landlords and tenants on ways to prevent unwanted activity and their rights when dealing with it.
You can help!
When asked what else could be done, Johnson requests that if residents know of a vacant house near them to call the Clinton Police Department to report it, at 563-243-1458. “We can then help keep an eye on it.”
Cutting back foliage or installing street lights in dimly lit areas could be examples of changing the environment. It could also mean cleaning up properties that are being used for drug use or securing vacant buildings.
Foley says he hopes the community continues to support the resources that are available.
“The police department, ASAC, the fire department, there are several departments going out trying to address this issue. The community just needs to understand this is going to take time. There needs to be some empathy for the people too. A lot of them are dealing with mental health issues, substance use issues, we don’t know what all they’re going through. So when you see us dealing with people, not taking them to jail, or not removing people from problem areas immediately, it’s because we are trying to help them.”
ASAC has formed a countywide collaborative group to work on addressing adult methamphetamine and opioid use in Clinton County. This group is distributing a community survey to gather information on residents’ perceptions of neighborhood health and safety. If you’d like to provide input on this issue, follow this link to take a survey on what you think would improve your neighborhood: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KD35KPG
For more information, please contact info@asac.us or 319-390-4611.
