CHS Class of 1955 to meet
CLINTON — The Clinton High School Class of 1955 will meet at Homer’s Deli at noon Nov. 11 for lunch. Everyone is invited.
CLINTON [mdash] Jose Nieves-Oliver, 73, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Funeral services occur at 11:30 am on Thursday, November 4, at Lemke Funeral Homes - South Chapel. Burial takes place at the National Cemetery, Rock Island. Lemke Funeral Homes assis…
Delores Arlene Tate, 95, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 at home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
