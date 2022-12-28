CLINTON – The City of Clinton will pick up live Christmas trees with no stands, decorations, tinsel, or bags starting the week of Jan. 9. Residents are asked to place trees in the same area where their garbage and/or recycling is collected.
City officials say it may take several weeks to complete the pick-up process.
To have a Christmas tree picked up, generate a work ticket by visiting https://clintonia.elevio.help/en. Select “Solid Waste / Misc Inquiry” as the category, with the issue description of “Christmas tree pickup request” with the address where the pickup is requested.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 242-2144, option 1, option 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.