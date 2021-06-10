CLINTON — The Clinton Boat Club dinner bridge group met recently at the Corner Deli and Ice Cream Shoppe.
The winners were 1. Helen Jennings and John Carlin, 3,690; 2. Emily Delaney and Sherry Marlowe, 3,370; 3. Elaine Fishwild and Pat Miller, 3,230; 4. Mary Duhr and Kasu Rickertsen, 3,160; 5. Cindy Kaim and Dan Dawson, 2,790; 6. Judy and Don Doughty, 2,560; 7. Janice Wheelock and Marion Goerdt, 2,170; and 8. Geneene Pals and Carol Hill, 2,140. The next meeting of the group will be June 18 at the Corner Deli.
