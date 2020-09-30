Clinton County Conservation has some fun-filled fall events coming up:
• Thursday, Oct. 1: Sunset Eco Cruise, 5 p.m., Rock Creek. Enjoy the fall colors on this one-of-a-kind Mississippi River cruise by calling (563) 259-1876 to reserve your free spot on the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser.
• Friday, Oct. 2: Open range archery, 5 p.m., Rock Creek. We are opening our archery range in the basement of the Eco Center for public use. The event will include both safety and practical instruction. Participants must use our equipment and will be under the watchful eye of a range master. Children (ages nine and over) must be accompanied by an adult.
• Wednesday, Oct. 7: Create an Angler, 5:30 p.m., Malone Park, 2524 330th Ave., east of DeWitt, off U.S. 30. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation of the outdoors at a young age, that they will carry on through their lives. We have the worms, poles, and tackle … let’s just catch the fish. Experience and licenses are not required for youth (under 16) or for adults not fishing. This a free event and open to the public.
