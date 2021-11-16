Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Rachel A. Nelson, 38, of DeWitt, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 27 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on Oct. 27 filed a motion to dismiss. The protected party provided a written statement requesting charges be dismissed and indicating an alternative resolution was achieved, the motion says. She was accused July 26 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• One count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of leave scene of accident, injury, a serious misdemeanor, against Tyra T. Taylor, 27, 2715 S. 18th St., No. 111, were dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 29 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on Oct. 29 filed a motion to dismiss. Taylor pleaded guilty in a related criminal action, the motion says. She was accused July 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Christiane Arroyo Nieves, 31, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to two counts of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 29 ordered Arroyo Nieves to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 30 days served on each count. A $105 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a mental health evaluation and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused Sept. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Disorderly conduct
• Lethabo Malope, 21, of Decorah, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to one count of disorderly conduct, abusive epithets/threatening gesture, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 2 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for six months. A $105 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for six months. He was accused Sept. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Shalynn K. Varner, 32, 1207 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 1 ordered Varner to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Oct. 15 by the Camanche Police Department. Varner pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Varner to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 58 days suspended. Varner was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. An $855 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse program through the local department of correctional services. She was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused Aug. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Varner pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Varner to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended. The sentences in all three cases were ordered to be served concurrently. A $430 fine was suspended. Varner was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused Aug. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Desiree J. Cashatt, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 11 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Aug. 3 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Lamont W. Wilkerson, 28, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Oct. 28 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Sept. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Evan L. Ellis, 31, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 20 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 25 ordered Ellis to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for two days served. He was ordered to pay $200 in restitution to Walmart. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
