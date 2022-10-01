Clinton firefighters Chandler Sterk and Matt Cain visit the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center to teach children about how they help people. They will be at the children’s museum again at 10:30 a.m. today to meet families, teach about fire safety, and be available for photos. The visit kicks off Fire Safety Month and is part of the children’s museum’s Funtime Saturday program. For more information, contact the Discovery Center at 243-3600.