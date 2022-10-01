CLINTON — It’s the kickoff to Fire Safety Month at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center with a visit from Clinton firefighters today.
Firefighters from the Clinton Fire Department will be the guest story readers and presenters at the Discovery Center’s Funtime Saturday. The program begins at 10:30 a.m.
Firefighters will show children their gear and equipment and, in an effort to familiarize them with the look, to alleviate fear. Families can take photos and explore and learn about the fire truck and rescue equipment.
The weekly program is free with museum admission and open to all ages.
Saturday Special, every Saturday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m.
Every Saturday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. the Discovery Center offers a special program for children and families. This week Fire Safety Month will be featured with coloring, puzzle and worksheet activities. The program is free with museum admission and is open to all children and their grown ups.
WOW Wednesdays with Miss Jean, 2-5 p.m.
Another weekly program at the Discovery Center is WOW Wednesday with Miss Jean, every Wednesday afternoon, from 2 to 5 p.m. Miss Jean and her unique activities are open to all ages including adults. She teaches chess, plays chess matches, teaches juggling, and shares her large collection of logic puzzles, hands-on blocks and magnet games, and brain builder kits. These activities require no preregistration and are free with museum admission.
Pizza Hut Fundraiser Night
Pizza Hut on North Second Street, in Clinton, will hold a fund-raising night to benefit the Discovery Center on Oct. 10. The restaurant will donate 20 percent of everything sold between 5 and 7 p.m. to the children’s museum to support educational programs. The public is invited to enjoy pizza, pasta, and wings, and eat dinner for a good community cause.
All sales are eligible including delivery, carry out, and dining in.
The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South.
Hours are Wednesdays, 12:30-5 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person for ages 2 to 64, $4 per person for ages 65 and older, free for children one year and younger, and free for Discovery Center members. Annual memberships are available at the museum.
