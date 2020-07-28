Clinton is home to a new animal clinic that aims to help people in poverty care for their furry companions.
Midwest Pets for Life is a non-profit venture that will offer a bevy of services, including an Ani-Meals program, a Kibble & Litter Pantry, and low-cost spay/neuter clinics that are available to anyone with an appointment. Low-cost vaccination and microchip clinics are also open to everyone. Adoption options will also be available.
At the Midwest Pets for Life building, located at 129 4th Ave. South, they will have animals available for adoption, a surgery center for spaying and neutering, vaccinations, and microchip implantations.
Dr. Ashley Wegmann from DeWitt Veterinary Clinic will provide veterinary services for the clinic.
The clinic is seeking donations to fund their efforts.
With the purchase of a building and the expenses that come with owning a building, and not a lot of cash flow due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are in need of monetary donations, dog and cat food, laundry detergent, bleach, pet food bowls, pet carriers, and Have-A-Heart traps for the trap-neuter-return program.
For more information, call (563) 503-8153 or (563) 249-2206 or email midwestpetsforlife@gmail.com.
