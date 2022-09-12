CLINTON - An internationally acclaimed violinist, the return of Steinway Artist Lorraine Min, a Sunday matinee family concert, and a premiere performance of music by a renowned American composer are included in the Clinton Symphony Orchestra's 69th season.
The new concert season opens Oct. 1 with performance of a suite of music by composer Jennifer Higdon from her acclaimed opera “Cold Mountain.” Clinton Symphony joined with orchestras of similar size around the country to commission the work, and the Clinton audiences will be one of the first to hear it.
Violinist Sirena Huang, the first-prize winner of the Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition, will highlight the second concert of the season on Nov. 5. She will perform Dvorak’s Violin Concerto with the orchestra.
Canadian pianist Lorraine Min, who performed with the orchestra in 2019, will return April 30, performing the Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1. She has performed internationally to great acclaim. She has caught the attention of a local patron who is sponsoring the performance.
Three of the Symphony’s traditional performances will fill the winter months, with the Holiday Concert on Dec. 10, Chamber music featuring small groups of musicians from the Symphony on the afternoon of Jan. 15, and a Sunday afternoon family concert on Feb. 19.
An audience favorite, the Holiday Concert features traditional music of the season, complete with a carol sing-along with the orchestra. Area musicians who perform with the orchestra perform music for small ensembles for the January event, billed as “The Music of Friendships – music by friends, performed for friends.
The Family Concert was new last season, and a great success. The program is aimed at young musicians and potential musicians, and will include several story music pieces and a performance by a local high school musician, selected from the annual January Young Artist Auditions.
Clinton Symphony Orchestra has traditionally ended the concert season with a free outdoor Pops Concert, next time on June 4.
Conductor and Music Director Brian Dollinger is beginning his 15th season with the Symphony. Robert Whipple is the executive director, and William Zickau is president of the orchestra’s board of directors.
Tickets for the performances are available at the door of the concert. Adult admission remains at $20, and all students are admitted free. In addition, a student can bring a parent for half price.
Season tickets are also available, either online at www.clintonsymphony.org, or at the door of the first concert. A season ticket represents a 25% savings over individual concert tickets.
Contributions to the Symphony’s Annual Fund are also being solicited, and can be mailed to the Symphony at Box 116, Clinton IA, 52732; submitted by credit care on the website; or brought to a concert. New contributions will be matched by funds from the Conductor’s Circle, a fund established by a group of loyal supporters. The Annual Fund provides a third of the operating budget each season.
