CLINTON — Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet Wednesday, April 13, at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St.
The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings.
Music will be provided by Cheryl Green and Sue Pessman of Fulton, Illinois.
Speaker Crystal Balas of LaSalle, Illinois, will present “Sparkling Crystal, Sensitive and Strong.” She is an optimistic, inspirational, motivational speaker with a strong message of overcoming your life challenges while becoming the best, most authentic version of you you have ever been.
All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Friday, April 8. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
