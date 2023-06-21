CLINTON — Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet Wednesday, July 12, at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton.
All women are invited to the brunch followed by music provided by Randy Venema, of Fulton, Illinois. A non-denominational, inspiring speaker, Joyce Buseman, of Centerville, South Dakota, will share “Insurance for a Secure Future.” She’s an insurance agent who talks about growing up in a secure environment.
The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than Friday, July 7, for reservations.
