CLINTON - Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. June 8 at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by a special feature and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings.
Special feature will be Clinton Area Showboat Theatre actors/singers.
Speaker Kim Kaufman of Oregon, Illinois will present “Once I Was Blind, But Now I See.” She discusses the seasons and progresses through her life going blind but how her eyes were opened.
All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Friday, June 3. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
