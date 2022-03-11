CLINTON — Judy Carstensen, vice president, led the March meeting of the Clinton Women’s Club at the George Curtis Mansion.
Dues for 2022-2023 are now due, and will be delinquent after June 1.
Plans are being made for the annual Breakfast at the Mansion to be Sunday, July 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast will be served on the front porch and in the air conditioned mansion. Chairwomen include Joyce Devereaus, Lois Spalding and Karen Tate. Tours will be available at a reduced rate.
The ceiling in the dining room has been completed by volunteers Mike Brown and John Jorgensen, members of the Foundation Committee.
The nuts and chocolate-covered nuts are almost depleted. Those left are discounted and available at Clinton Printing from Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rita Mulholland and Vivian Kavadas from the Grounds Committee suggested a “Bakeless Bake Sale” to be held during the month of April to have funds for the Bridal Bushes and Lilacs.
A “bakeless” sale is one in which people donate what it would cost to buy ingredients.
Due to not having many rentals, monthly fundraisers, tours and events for the past two years and with heat, lights, phone, insurance and other expenses, the club spent $8,000 more than it took in last year.
Judy Carstensen, Gloria Schroder and Jeanette Petersen will work at a booth at the March 20 Bridal Fair at Vista Grande suggesting the Mansion be used for showers, weddings and parties.
The next regular luncheon-dinner meeting will be Thursday, April 7, at the Mansion at 11 a.m. Before the pandemic started, the club had 120 members. Anyone interested in joining can call Jeanette Petersen at (563) 249-5861 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.