CLINTON — Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 8 at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St.
The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by a special feature and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings.
A make and take chalk wall art craft item will be demonstrated by Brenda Linville. If you would like to make one, the cost is $5.
Speaker Susan Keegan of DeWitt will present “Where Do I Fit In?” A stay-at-home mom shares how she loves to “escape” her busy household and find solitude in the beauty of nature.
All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Friday, Dec. 3. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at 563-357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or 563-357-8859.
