CLINTON — Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 9 at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St.
The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by a special feature and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings.
Special feature is Detective Rod Livesay with the Clinton Police Department. He will present “Facebook, SnapChat, and Law Enforcement.” Speaker Dorothy Smith of Moline, Illinois will speak on “Your Unique Fragrance.”
All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due March 4. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at 563 (357) 6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
