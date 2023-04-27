CLINTON - Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet 9:30 a.m. May 10 at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St, Clinton.
All women are invited to the brunch followed by music provided by Don Kinkaid of Bettendorf and non-denominational speaker Amy Jo Wrobel of Ankeny. She will speak on “Small But Mighty - Finding My Voice”. She knows that her struggles are not exclusive but universal and shares where she drew courage and strength to live a fulfilled life.
The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than May 5 for reservations.
