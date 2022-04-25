CLINTON — Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. May 11, at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St., Clinton.
The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by a special feature and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings.
Linda Ray is the special feature speaker. She will present on the Red Hatters program.
Speaker Lori Boruff, of Monmouth, Illinios, will share her message, Stranger Danger: tips and techniques women need to know in order to be aware and prepared for the unexpected when they are alone.
All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Friday, May 6. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or cell (563) 357-8859.
