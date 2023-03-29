CLINTON — Beginning on Monday the City of Clinton will resume yard waste collection (green carts) for the year.
Yard waste carts are collected weekly on the same day of the week as the garbage cart and must be out by 7 a.m.
Yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, tree trimmings, small branches, brush, weeds, and small shrubbery.
The following items are not acceptable in yard waste carts: large tree limbs or stumps, sod (chunks of lawn with dirt attached), dirt, rock or gravel, any type of concrete material, and lawn decorations. Plastic bags are also not acceptable in yard waste carts.
All material must fit inside of the cart with the lid closed.
The last week for yard waste pickup begins Nov. 27.
Contact the Public Works Office at 242-2144, option 1, option 3 with any questions on this matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.