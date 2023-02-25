Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Rain showers early with increasing winds and cloudy skies later in the day. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 40. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.