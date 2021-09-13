MAQUOKETA - The annual Fall Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show will be Sept. 19 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa.
The show has been in existence for 37 years and is one of Iowa's largest with over 150 exhibitors (indoor and outdoor) selling a vast array of antiques and vintage items. If you are a collector, antique dealer, or simply a nostalgia seeker or bargain hunter, then this is one show you do not want to miss.
Show hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4, with anyone 10 years and under free. Parking is also free.
For buyers wanting to get an early start, early bird shoppers are welcome between 6:30-8:30 a.m. for an admission fee of $10 per person.
The Jackson County Fairgrounds are located at 1212 E. Quarry St., on the far east side of Maquoketa. For more information on the show, call Callahan Enterprises, LLC at (319) 462-0135.
