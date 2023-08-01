CLINTON — Compassus, a nationwide provider of integrated home-based care services, including hospice care, is looking for hospice volunteers.
Hospice volunteers are part of a special team of people who serve patients receiving end-of-life care and their families, working together to preserve dignity and quality of life. Their presence can be a great source of comfort and help to both the patient and family members during this difficult time. Most volunteers visit clients in their homes or at long-term care facilities.
An effective hospice volunteer should have a compassionate and kind attitude toward patients. They should strive to provide comfort and support for both the patient and their family members. Volunteers should also be reliable, punctual and prepared for the tasks assigned to them. Good communication skills are essential in this role.
All volunteers receive free training. In the volunteer orientation, individuals learn about hospice services, as well as the hospice philosophy of care. After completing training, volunteers determine the time they commit to service. Whether two hours a month or six hours a week, all efforts are appreciated and needed.
For more information, go to compassus.com/volunteers. Clinton applicants will select the Davenport location. To apply to be a volunteer at the Compassus – Davenport location, contact Jill Venden, volunteer coordinator, at jill.venden@compassus.com or (928) 899-8546. You must be 18 or older to apply.
