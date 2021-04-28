CLINTON — Clinton County may lease a tower owned by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges after issues were found with constructing its own tower at the site of the old landfill.
The Clinton County Board Supervisors approved a resolution in February authorizing issuance of $4.75 million in general obligation bonds and levying a tax to pay for the bonds, approval of the tax exemption certificate and continuing disclosure certificate. The resolution authorized levying of the debt service tax levy to pay for the bonds.
The August derecho damaged the KROS radio station tower in Clinton, which the county was leasing for emergency services communications at the time. The county has discussed installing a permanent tower at the former Clinton landfill site, Communications Director Eric Dau said at Monday’s regular Board of Supervisors meeting. However, a contractor determined the site is less ideal than the county originally thought, Dau said.
“The gravel road that leads up to the location, the highest point of that location, is in horrible shape,” Dau said. “The gravel road would need to be rebuilt. There’s also a lot of overgrown brush and things like that that would need to be cleared.”
The contractor also believes there is an issue with footing at the Clinton landfill site, Dau said.
As a result, county Communications has been working with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Dau said. There is a tower owned by the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges directly west of the location the county had been looking to build the tower, Dau said. The tower was built around 1989, according to Dau. It was originally used to communicate between the three college campuses, Dau said. The tower is currently used by T-Mobile, which is in the process of upgrading the tower to a 5G location, and the Amateur Radio Club, which has potential to move to a lower level on the tower to allow county Communications to utilize the highest level of the tower, Dau said.
”They (Eastern Iowa Community College representatives) said there probably would be some rent or lease involved in it,” Dau said. “We obviously are still working through what that would look like. Muscatine County, they are in a similar situation. They have radio equipment that’s on a tower that’s owned by Eastern Iowa Community College District. In talking with my counterpart down there, it sounds like it’s going to be a very reasonable lease agreement that we should be able to work out with them.”
If the lease ends up costing the county $500 a month, it would take 50 years to meet a cost of $300,000 for tower construction, Dau noted.
The rent amount is conservative and along the high end of what the lease may cost the county, Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said.
”We’re really optimistic it would come in less than that,” Srp said. “But we want to be fair in representing the worst-case scenario.”
The technical oversight committee and the 911 communications commission both unanimously supported the proposed outcome, Srp said. The history of Muscatine County utilizing the tower over a long period of time has helped Srp support this proposal, he said.
”Muscatine has a long-term situation that they’ve really enjoyed and been happy with in a partnership with the same exact entity that owns this tower,” Srp said. “So that gives me a pretty high level of confidence in it that they’re going to be partners with us. Certainly they’re, I’m guessing, wanting to have the additional income but income isn’t their top priority because even the high end of the rest that we’ve looked at is still very, very fair.”
It would give the county an opportunity to make coverage even better than anticipated, Srp added.
Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said if the county leases the tower, it will be able to get everything operational sooner than if the county built its own tower. Irwin also noted potential changes in technology over the next 15 to 20 years.
Dau is aware one of the county’s main concerns is it does not want to get in the same situation as in August when county Communications was run on a tower leased, and not owned, by the county. There were several issues with the previous site, including that the tower was somewhat uninsured and the equipment was somewhat outdated, Dau said. If the county utilizes the leased space, it could potentially use another leased site in the area south of Andover, he added.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann questioned if the county should consider purchasing the tower. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is not interested in selling the tower, Dau said. They currently receive income from T-Mobile, Dau noted.
The Supervisors also discussed the length of a potential lease. Dau said Eastern Iowa Community College officials indicated they like to operate under a five-year lease. The Supervisors discussed having language in a potential lease agreement that would include advanced notice if the county needs to construct a new tower or find an alternate solution.
“If it’s a five-year lease, if you can say four renewals of that, at some known price,” Determann said. “I just I’m leery of once you invest all this money and they change people and now it’s a profit center for them and they want more revenue that they double, triple the price on us.”
Dau said they have not yet had negotiations on a potential lease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.