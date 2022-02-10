CLINTON — From small-scale projects to large initiatives, the Keep Iowa Beautiful Hometown Pride Program since 2017 has been coaching Clinton County and its communities as they strive to enhance quality of life and create a sense of pride.
Currently, 43 Clinton County Hometown Pride projects are in various stages of completion, from finished to ongoing or planned. Among the local successes: Delmar's new splash pad, the Rustic Park RV construction project in Lost Nation, Low Moor ball field improvements and the county's COVID-19 free mask project, to name a few. When costs of all projects are combined, they represent an estimated $1.7 million investment, according to information from Hometown Pride Clinton County Community Coach Francis Boggus.
But now, with state funding running out as the program's five-year grant heads to a summer 2022 expiration date, Clinton County and its communities are faced with deciding if they want to commit to paying for the program or reduce its scope.
It's an issue the Clinton County Board of Supervisors has been wrestling with over the past few months as it creates its 2023 Fiscal Year budget. The Supervisors in 2017 authorized allocating $10,000 annually for Hometown Pride, with the Clinton County Development Association committing that same amount. State funding of $60,000 a year rounded out covering the program's costs.
Under the program, Boggus has provided leadership training, youth service learning and a variety of educational components, tools, and solutions for community development and five years of long-term technical and professional coaching assistance. During that time, trained Hometown Pride coaches, including Boggus, work to deliver a sense of stability and empowerment, according to the Keep Iowa Beautiful website.
Because the state program will not be funded past August 2022, Boggus last month approached the Board of Supervisors to determine whether the county will financially assist to keep the program up and running. Boggus at that time said he received input from a representative of the Clinton County Development Association, the organization that oversees gaming grant distributions, who stated the CCDA will not be able to provide funding because it would be classified as an operational expense. Funding after August would fall upon the Clinton County Board of Supervisors and any other funding sources if the program were to continue, Boggus said.
The Supervisors in January asked Boggus for a funding proposal, which came in at an annual $80,000 plus expenses, with an expectation the cost will end up around $90,000 annually.
The Board of Supervisors, during a FY23 budget session this week, decided to tentatively set aside $41,140 for the program. The next step will be for other organizations and communities to decide if they will contribute. Another possibility would be to see if the program can be rearranged to save on expenses, possibly through remote rather than in-person coaching.
Supervisor Jim Irwin, who said the Supervisors have received a number of emails supporting Hometown Pride and financially supporting Boggus' work, also has sent an email to Hometown Pride Committee members to get feedback about their communities' successes and how to proceed.
"Our communities have received many times the value that has been put forth via Clinton County and the State to help our communities," Irwin wrote. "I personally do not know what amount each community has budgeted to help fund the Hometown Pride program.
"Per Francis’s last email to the group he mentioned more than $1.2 million in projects that have been funded or in the scope of completion since the inception in Clinton County," Irwin wrote. "This is a significant amount of dollars."
He asked all community organizations working with Boggus and their Hometown Pride groups to submit a letter, voted on by their organized group, prior to the county making a financial commitment.
"The concern I have is when does this become the role of the local Hometown Pride groups to continue on their own, without the additional help from Francis," he asked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.