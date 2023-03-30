Public art is so many things to a community: a way to build pride and a sense of place, a gathering spot, a tourism attraction, a way for the artist to give back, and so much more.
Large murals on the sides of buildings and stores have existed since the 1800s, with many artists advertising products or even the store that hosted the painting. These days, public murals are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, with a greater focus on artistic talent and inspiration.
Several new murals have sprung up in Clinton and Fulton, Illinois, over the last couple of years, but they are not the first. The Lyons Shopping District mural at the corner of Main Avenue and Second Street is a fun example of one of our longer-lasting wall paintings, as is the far-out “I Need Vinyl” mural outside of The Underground, a music/vinyl/memorabilia shop on Sixth Avenue South.
The “Sunset on the Mississippi River” abstract mural on the side of the Corner Deli has been around since 2017. Recently though, several new works were added, many of them sparked by the ideas and efforts of the Synergy Program at Clinton High School.
Kim Rentz, owner of Keeping You Sewing located on Fourth Avenue South in downtown Clinton, is a big fan. When the Downtown Clinton Alliance (a special tax district funded by downtown business owners,) asked for buildings to host a painting, Kim said she was excited to offer the side of her shop.
“Artists and sewers are kind of in the same category,” she said, “because we work with color a lot, and we create.”
The DCA handled all the arrangements and soon Shawn, an art student from the University of Iowa, was brought in. Shawn got her inspiration from spending time inside the store, and soon she created a huger-than-life-sized mural depicting the city of Clinton created by fabric swatches, all being stitched together by a giant sewing machine. The bright colors and cheery subject get lots of attention from customers, but also from people driving by who can easily see it from Second Street.
The side of Midwest Pets For Life hosts another giant mural, this one with, as might be expected, a pets and animal theme. Artist Cheryl Hermansen created a vibrant scene with flying pigs and furry friends. Plus two pairs of wings, one adult sized and one smaller, make the painting interactive as people can pose for selfies or even get their pets in pictures in front of the wings. This is another example of how art can be influenced by and even enhance the business that is hosting the wall that becomes the canvas for the artist’s inspiration.
Another one of our newest murals adorns the side of Krumpets Bakery on Fourth Street in Fulton. Artist Andrew Holt from Lena, Illinois spent two weeks free-hand painting the dynamic piece, which depicts a profile of a woman with flowers flowing in her hair, holding a teacup. The subject of the painting was inspired by Krumpets owner Melanie Kalyan, and it has brought beauty and color to the the busy corner of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue.
Later this summer, two more murals will be painted on the sides of the pump house in the Riverview Park area on the Clinton riverfront, located between the skate park and Rotary Park. Two different local artists have been commissioned and are working on the preparations for their artwork. Other building owners are in the process of applying to be considered for future wall murals, and the excitement continues to build.
However, large murals aren’t the only way that the city of Clinton enjoys public art. Last year was the first year that multiple crosswalks were also painted in fun and different ways. Crosswalks, by their very nature, get so much use and weather exposure, that the paint doesn’t last nearly as long as on the side of a wall. Because of this, the Downtown Clinton Alliance will be repainting crosswalks, this time offering 13 differently themed spaces.
Hillary Burken, who was part of the Synergy team that initially conceived and facilitated the Midwest Pets For Life mural, is now part of the team at the Downtown Clinton Alliance, and she is actively working to solicit artists for this project. It is open to any artist from either side of the river, with all the paint and brushes provided by the DCA.
To be considered for this program, send a drawing of your concept to her and explain how your art contributes to the sense of community. Hillary said that one artist who has already applied is an avid fan of playing pickleball on the riverfront, and she has submitted art work celebrating that.
“It is a really fun way to highlight something our community offers,” said Hillary.
Artist idea submissions will be accepted for the month of April. Those who are accepted will then be contacted in May, with work expected to begin at the end of May or beginning of June. Hillary explained that their team will pair up artists with similar styles and themes, so that they can help each other in the process.
“It looks really easy to paint a crosswalk,” she said, “but you get down there, it’s hot, concrete is porous, and it just takes a while to do. We’ve found that it really helps to have someone working on the project with you.”
To submit crosswalk art ideas, email a picture of your drawing, your contact info, and the reason you think your plan would be a good addition to the community. You can reach Hillary at musicontheavenueclinton@gmail.com. We can’t wait to do another article about the crosswalk art later this summer!
