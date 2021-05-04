DEWITT — Are you ready to start canning all your fruits and vegetables, but aren't sure when your pressure canner was last used?
ISU Extension and Outreach in Clinton County will test your pressure canner to ensure it's working properly at no charge.
ISU Extension and Outreach in Clinton County is offering pressure canner gauge testing three times over the next six weeks. On May 14 from 9-11 a.m., June 4 from 9-11 a.m., and June 18 from 1-3 p.m., Human Sciences Extension and Outreach specialist Vera Stokes will offer the workshop at the Extension Office, 400 E. 11th St. in DeWitt.
Pressure canners with a dial-type pressure gauge should be tested each year for accuracy. To have a dial-gauge tested, bring only the canner lid from a National, Magic Seal, Maid of Honor, or Presto pressure canner. It is not necessary to test weighted or rocker-type pressure regulators because they cannot be adjusted and will usually remain accurate. The canner lid may be left at the office prior to the scheduled times and picked up afterwards.
For more information, call ISU Extension and Outreach in Clinton County at (563) 659-5125 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.