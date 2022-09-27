MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. – Timber Lake Playhouse will continue its fall season with Defending the Caveman on Sept. 29 at the Playhouse.
Defending the Caveman was written by Rob Becker over a 3-year period during which he made an informal study of psychology, sociology and prehistory. Today more than 50 talented actors in 45 different countries perform this record-breaking comedy worldwide. Defending the Caveman is the longest running solo play in Broadway history and now a celebrated worldwide success.
Translated into 16 languages, Caveman has been performed in more than 40 countries to date.
Defending the Caveman opens Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 9. Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open daily from 10 a.m. until intermission on show days and until 5 p.m. on days without shows.
