CLINTON – Organizers continue to move forward with plans for the Clinton Half Marathon, which also will feature a 10K and a 5K run/walk, set for Sept. 11.
Race officials announced Wednesday that they will again offer bib timing for the 2022 race.
“Runners are able to safely distance, as much as they choose to, with bib timing,” said Jesse Lawson, race director. “We are proud to offer a lot of extra amenities to offer a first-class race to our runners.”
KROS’s Gary Determan will be back to announce runners as they cross the finish line and Ray Wilden will serve as the official starter for the race. Timing will be provided by getmeregistered.com with race results available online.
Once runners cross the finish line, finisher medals will be presented to the runners by Miss Clinton County and Miss Clinton County Outstanding Teen.
With the common start and finish area in downtown Clinton, runners will be able to cheer on other runners while taking part in the medals presentation, and enjoying the Hy-Vee Post Race party. Clinton LumberKings will be on site to offer cold beverages to the runners.
Another part of the race is the “Go the Distance” raffle fundraiser to support YWCA Clinton. Winners will be announced between 11 a.m. and noon after the race on Sept. 11. First prize is an “Explore Clinton” basket, second prize is $1,000, with third prize being a year membership to YWCA Clinton. Recipients need not be present to win. Tickets are available at the YWCA, as well as on race day. They can also be purchased online when registering for the race.
The main running events will begin at 7:30 a.m. There is a 3-hour course limit. All participants receive a race T-shirt, swag bag and entry to the Hy-Vee Post Race Party. All finishers receive a medal. Age group awards will be presented and there are cash prizes for the overall winners in the 5K, 10K and Half Marathon.
For more information or to register for the race, visit www.clintonhalfmarathon.com or contact YWCA Operations Director Stephanie Sommers or YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien at 242-2110.
