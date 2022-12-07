DEWITT — For the second year in a row, the DeWitt City Council agreed to hold steady with its annual tax increment refinancing debt certification.
The council voted to certify $2.4 million, a move that marks the amount of funds the city will collect from available TIF funds.
Utilizing TIF is an urban renewal strategy widely employed by municipalities to subsidize redevelopment efforts in infrastructure, industry and community-improvement initiatives. The money is generated by diverting future property tax revenue increases toward economic development projects.
When properties are improved — through new buildings, expansions, or additions — their taxable valuation increases, and TIF money comes from that increase. The city gets about 80% of the taxes that come from the growth, with the rest going to the school district and county government.
TIF money is not drawn directly from a city’s budget, and the school, county and city still receive tax revenue on the base value of properties.
DeWitt Financial Director Deanna Rekemeyer said the city’s intent of certifying the same amount (or to increase is slightly each year) is to eliminate the swings up and down in the amount released each year.
“I believe next year or the following year, we will experience much more growth,” Rekemeyer said.
After certifying the TIF debt, the council approved a series of measures that distributed the TIF funds for various projects either completed or under construction. They were:
• Diamond Rock for an estimated $70,000 for this year. The city has a 10-year residential TIF rebate agreement with Diamond Rock for the Jacobson Farms Subdivision. This is year six of an 11-year agreement. Total payments for the agreement are not to exceed $1,246,495.42.
• Maschio Gaspardo for an estimated $3,000 for this year. The city has a 10-year economic development TIF rebate agreement with Maschio Gaspardo from the purchase and improvements to the company’s building located at 112 Third Avenue East. This is year eight of a 10-year agreement. Totally payments for the agreement are not to exceed $125,000.
• Expander Americas for an estimated payout is $8,000 for this year. The city has an eight-year economic development TIF rebate agreement with Expander Americas for the purchase and improvements to the building located at 223 Industrial Street. This is year seven of an eight-year agreement. Total payments for the agreement are not to exceed $33,000.
• Latham Pool for an estimated payout of $25,000 for this year. The city has a seven-year economic development TIF rebate with Latham Pool for the purchase and improvements to a building located at 818 East Industrial Street. This is year five of the seven-year agreement. Total payments for the agreement are not to exceed $200,000.
The city also agreed to funnel TIF funds into the Public Works Department, which received $10,000 for improvements to the city’s sanitary sewer system, including manhole cleaning and reconstruction. The improvements are to reduce the inflow and infiltration of storm water into the sanitary sewer.
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
