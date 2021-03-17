DEWITT — A one-hour town hall meeting to share information about the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 25 at the DeWitt Operahouse Theatre.
Concessions will be available. The meeting is open to the public and everyone interested in learning more about this event is encouraged to attend. It will also be streamed live on the DeWitt RAGBRAI Facebook page and will be recorded and posted on the page upon its conclusion.
RAGBRAI is the longest, largest and oldest bicycle touring event in the world, clocking in at 454.1 miles this year from Le Mars to Clinton.
“This is a terrific opportunity to promote DeWitt to guests from around the state, the country and the world,” said Beth Hughes, owner of Sashollie and Blondie’s Coffee Out Back, and a member of the DeWitt RAGBRAI organizing team. “It’s also a great opportunity for residents and businesses to get involved through volunteering or sponsorships.”
Bicyclists from RAGBRAI will be arriving in DeWitt on Friday, July 30, and spending the night before continuing on their final leg to Clinton on Saturday. Downtown DeWitt will serve as the hub for a wide variety of entertainment, shopping and dining experiences. There will be something for everyone, including family-friendly activities, food and beverage vendors, contests and live music.
“The town hall meeting is being offered as a fun way for residents to learn more about the RAGBRAI activities and find out now how to get involved,” Hughes said.
Committee chairmen will be on hand to answer questions. In addition, design options for the official DeWitt RAGBRAI T-shirt will be revealed, along with information on how community members can help choose the final designs.
More information is available at www.ragbrai.com. Hover over the "XLVII" and then click "DeWitt." Or, call the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co. at (563) 659-8500, or email dewittragbrai@gmail.com. For more information also visit Facebook and Twitter @dewittragbrai.
