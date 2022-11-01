DEWITT — The October meeting of the DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club was held at the DeWitt Community Library.
The speaker was David Meyer, from the Clinton County Master Gardeners. He explained to the group how to make a rain barrel and prepare strawberry beds for spring and winter. He also answered questions on various other topics.
The meeting was attended by eight members and two guests.
The group will meet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 21 at Grace Towers in DeWitt. This will be the last meeting of the year, until April 2023.
This is a holiday potluck lunch, with Jean Passig providing the table service and the officers providing additional dishes of their choice. Please bring a donation for the DeWitt Referral Center.
The club is open to all area residents. For more information, contact Janis Harbison at (563) 210-2085.
